Rear-end collision with semi causes pickup truck to go up in flames in SE Kan.

By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 6:52 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
FORT SCOTT, Kan. (WIBW) - A rear-end collision with a semi-truck caused a pickup truck to go up in flames on a southeast Kansas highway.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 5:20 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 7, emergency crews were called to the area of U.S. 69 Highway and Wall St. in Fort Scott with reports of a collision.

When officials arrived, they said they found that Jason Glasgow, 33, of Gardner, had been headed north in his 2019 Dodge Ram pickup behind a 2012 Freightliner semi-truck driven by George Post, 75, of Fort Scott.

KHP indicated that Glasgow was driving faster than Post was and rear-ended the semi’s trailer. This caused the pickup to burst into flames.

Officials noted that Glasgow was sent to Overland Park Regional Medical Center with suspected serious injuries. Post escaped the crash with no apparent injury. Both drivers were wearing a seatbelt at the time of the collision.

