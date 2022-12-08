One behind bars after stolen vehicle leads police chase through North Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One man is behind bars after a stolen vehicle led law enforcement officials on a chase through North Topeka.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says that Miguel P. Ramirez, 38, of Topeka, is behind bars after a police chase on Wednesday, Dec. 7.

Officials said that just before 11 p.m. on Wednesday, they were called to reports of a stolen vehicle, a 2003 Cadillac Escalade, which had been parked at a business near Kansas Ave. and Highway 24.

As deputies responded, they said they saw the stolen SUV speed away from the parking lot and initiated a chase that traveled east on Highway 24 and then continued through north Topeka.

Officials said the driver of the stolen vehicle, later identified as Ramirez, proceeded south on Topeka Blvd. where deputies used spike strips near SW 3rd St. The SUV continued through the area of central Topeka where it finally came to a stop.

Once stopped, the Sheriff’s Office indicated that Ramirez ran from the scene near the 1400 block of SW 14th St. During the short foot chase, it said Ramirez attempted to throw away a loaded handgun which was then recovered by law enforcement.

Officials said they were eventually able to apprehend Ramirez and positively identify him. He was then taken to the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections where he was booked on the following:

Felon in possession of a firearm

Possession of stolen property

Possession of methamphetamine

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Interference with law enforcement

Flee and elude - Felony

Reckless driving

Endangerment

Driving while suspended

Other traffic violations

The Sheriff’s Office noted that the Topeka Police Department assisted with the incident which remains under investigation. Ramirez remained behind bars with no bond listed.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.