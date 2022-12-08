Nominations open for Ms. Wheelchair Kansas, Little Miss contestants

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Nominations have opened for both Ms. Wheelchair Kansas and Little Miss Wheelchair Kansas contestants.

Ms. Wheelchair Kansas, Inc., says on Thursday, Dec. 8, that it has opened nominations for women of achievement who are wheelchair-mobile to compete in the 18th annual Ms. Wheelchair Kansas pageant. Contestants can be nominated by a person or group or can choose to participate in the program.

MWKS has encouraged organizations and companies to nominate women who are passionate, dynamic, articulate and who have a message to share throughout the Sunflower State. It also said it has opened nominations for the Little Miss Wheelchair Kansas program for girls ages 5 - 12.

MWKS noted that the program is not a beauty contest, but rather a competition to choose the most articulate, accomplished delegate to serve as a role model and spokesperson for those with disabilities in Kansas. She will advocate, educate and empower all residents on a state level.

The organization indicated that contestants will be scored based on their accomplishments, self-perception, communication and projection skills. The crowned titleholder will then have the chance to travel across the state to educate various groups about issues of importance to those with disabilities. She will also have the opportunity to share her chosen platform, interact with the media and network.

MWKS said Ms. Wheelchair Kansas’ reign will lead up to the national competition where she will compete for the title of Ms. Wheelchair America.

To make a nomination, click HERE.

The competition will be held on March 17 - 19 at the DoubleTree Hotel, 200 McDonald Dr., in Lawrence.

