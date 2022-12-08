No. 24 K-State rolls over Kansas City

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - No. 24 Kansas State women’s basketball blew out Kansas City at Bramlage Coliseum on Wednesday night 72-45.

Emilee Ebert led the Wildcats with 14 points on the night, followed by Gabby Gregory’s 12 and Brylee Glenn’s 11 off the bench.

K-State is now 9-1 on the season, and will be back in action against South Dakota State on Saturday at 1:00 p.m. That game will be played in Kansas City at Municipal Auditorium.

