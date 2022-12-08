No. 24 K-State rolls over Kansas City

K-State women's basketball defeats Kansas City
K-State women's basketball defeats Kansas City(WIBW)
By Katie Maher
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 9:13 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - No. 24 Kansas State women’s basketball blew out Kansas City at Bramlage Coliseum on Wednesday night 72-45.

Emilee Ebert led the Wildcats with 14 points on the night, followed by Gabby Gregory’s 12 and Brylee Glenn’s 11 off the bench.

K-State is now 9-1 on the season, and will be back in action against South Dakota State on Saturday at 1:00 p.m. That game will be played in Kansas City at Municipal Auditorium.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka High boys basketball coach Geo Lyons said his players were the targets of racially...
Schools continue to deal with incident from Saturday’s Topeka High at Valley Center basketball game
Aldrick Scott is arrested in Belize on Dec. 6, 2022.
Topeka man arrested in Belize in connection with missing Omaha woman
Sixth St. bridge crash
Topeka teen identified as one killed in fatal 6th St. bridge collision
Rob Peppers
With thanks for friendship and support, Rob Peppers signs off from 35 years at WIBW-TV
Topeka High boys basketball coach Geo Lyons said his players were the targets of racially...
Coach petitions to remove Valley Center fans following incident tabbed racist

Latest News

Washburn Rural star athlete Brooklyn DeLeye committed to play volleyball at Kentucky. The...
Washburn Rural star DeLeye named MaxPreps Player of the Year
Topeka High School
Coach petitions to remove select fans following incident tabbed racist
Topeka High boys basketball coach Geo Lyons said his players were the targets of racially...
Coach petitions to remove Valley Center fans following incident tabbed racist
Highland Park's Bo Alridge
Highland Park and Seaman basketball roundup