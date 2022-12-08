Military Relations Committee holds monthly luncheon

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Military Relations Committee held its monthly luncheon today at the Hilton Garden Inn in Manhattan.

Today’s guest speaker was Dr. Robert Smith, the director of the Fort Riley museum complex. Smith talked about the progress of the new remodeling of the buildings and what they will offer once they are completed. Smith also mentioned that they will give the community a great place to explore and it will be good for Fort Riley.

”It’s been a long long process, the buildings are on the historic main post when one building was built in 1855 and the other building was built in 1903 so, we went through a complete remodel of the physical areas of the buildings and now we’re in the process of installing the exhibits,” said Smith.

Smith hopes that the remodeling will be done fairly soon.

