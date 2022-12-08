Man transported to the hospital following late night fire

By Tori Whalen
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 10:40 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after he was in a house fire Wednesday night, Dec. 7.

Topeka fire crews were called to a single-story house fire just before 7:00 p.m. Wednesday at 429 NE Forest Ave. When fire crews arrived, one adult male and one dog escaped the flames.

The man was transported by AMR for the injuries he sustained in the fire. No other occupants were found in the home when firefighters searched the residence.

The Topeka Fire Department said that a preliminary investigation conducted by the Topeka Fire Department’s Investigation Unit found that the cause of the fire remains accidental. The fire department’s investigation discovered that the origin of the fire started in the garage.

The total fire damage is estimated at $60,000, with an estimated $20,000 in content lost and $40,000 sustained in structural damage.

According to the fire department, working smoke detectors were not found in the garage where the fire started.

