Lawrence officials use drone to hunt for missing steer

Lawrence Police launch a drone on Wednesday, Dec. 7, in hopes of finding a missing steer.
Lawrence Police launch a drone on Wednesday, Dec. 7, in hopes of finding a missing steer.(Lawrence Police Department)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 9:34 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Law enforcement officials in Lawrence launched a drone in hopes of finding a missing steer near I-70.

The Lawrence Police Department says that just after 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 7, officials launched a drone in search of a steer that had been on the loose for several hours near I-70.

LPD noted that the drone was able to give officers a fairly unique vantage point. However, it did come with its downfalls.

About an hour after the drone was launched, LPD indicated that the similarities between deer and bovine on its thermal sensor allowed the steer to occasionally leave the drone’s field of view.

Just before 8:10 p.m., LPD noted that the steer had fled deep into county territory and it had discontinued the pursuit due to shift change. Duties were then passed off to the Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office.

As of 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, officials had not stated if the steer had been found yet.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

