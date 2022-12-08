Keystone Pipeline shuts down after oil leak in Kansas creek

FILE
FILE(Source: TransCanada Corporation)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 12:23 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
WASHINGTON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The Keystone Pipeline has been shut down after an oil leak was detected in a creek in Washington Co., Kansas.

TC Energy, a North American energy company based in Canada says on Thursday, Dec. 8, that it has shut down the Keystone Pipeline system due to a “confirmed release of oil” into a creek in Washington Co. - about 20 miles south of Steel City, Neb.

The company said it has mobilized crews and equipment to respond to the oil leak. Pursuant to incident protocols, it sad an emergency shutdown response was started at 8 p.m. on Wednesday after alarms were sounded when a pressure drop in the system was detected.

TC Energy indicated that the affected portion of the pipeline has been isolated and booms have been deployed to control downstream migration of the release. The pipeline remains shut down as crews actively respond and work to contain and recover the oil.

The company noted that it will proceed to make appropriate notifications - including to customers and regulators - and will work cooperatively with third parts to respond to the leak.

“Our primary focus right now is the health and safety of onsite staff and personnel, the surrounding community and mitigating risk to the environment through the deployment of booms downstream as we work to contain and prevent further migration of the release,” TC Energy said in a statement.

TC Energy said it will provide more information as it becomes available.

For more information, click HERE.

