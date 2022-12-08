KBI launches investigation after a Chanute woman was found dead near a field

CHANUTE, Kan. (WIBW) - An investigation has been opened by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Neosho Co. Sheriff’s Office after a woman was found at a rural residence in Chanute dead.

Information from the KBI states that deputies from the Neosho Co. Sheriff’s office were called to conduct a welfare check at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 6, at 6845 160th Rd. Deputies were asked to check out the residence after a North Carolina Sheriff’s Office – the Cumberland Co. Sheriff’s Office – gave them information that caused the law enforcement officers to worry about the person at that residence.

The KBI could not describe what information was shared among the departments.

As deputies searched the property, officials eventually found the body of Elaina M. Asprea, 47, of Chanute, next to a field near the residence. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy of Asprea’s body has been scheduled for Friday, Dec. 9.

The Neosho Co. Sheriff’s Office called to request assistance from the KBI at 5:20 p.m.

As investigators looked further into the case, they came across a person of interest -- Joseph R. Deluca, 37, who is reported to be Asprea’s boyfriend. According to the KBI, Deluca was arrested in Fayetteville, North Carolina, on Monday, Dec. 5, on a Robeson Co. Warrant for charges unrelated to the case.

He is now in police custody at the Cumberland Co. Detention Center.

This is an ongoing investigation, and no further information has been released.

If anyone has more information about this crime, please call the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME or the Neosho Co. Sheriff’s Office at 620-244-3888. Any tips can also be submitted online HERE.

