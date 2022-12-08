Kansas ranked 14th best state for hiring by a job-seeking resource’s study

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A study conducted by a job-seeking website has ranked Kansas as the 14th best state for hiring.

A website called CareerCloud conducted the study by researching data from the Census Bureau, Bureau of Labor Statistics, and the Tax Foundation. The website looked at each state’s data in categories such as business taxes, population increases, educated workers, diversity, and job openings.

The latest data from the U.S. Labor Statistics Department (that dates to November 30, 2022) shows that on the last day of October, 10.3 million American jobs are unfilled, this is the 16th straight month that this statistic was over 10 million. The latest Job Openings and Labor Turnover report with the November and December numbers listed will not be released by the department until next year.

In each category, Kansas was ranked:

Job Openings rate: #4

Adults with bachelor’s degrees: #18

Diversity among job candidates: #30

Favorable business tax policies: #24

An influx of Employees coming to Kansas: #34

The top 10 best states for hiring have been listed as Florida, Washington, Delaware, Arizona, North Carolina, Texas, Utah, New Hampshire, and Colorado. Another key finding the study discovered is that eight out of the top 10 states are in the top quarter in population growth.

Based on the study’s findings, CareerCloud shared some tips to consider that could improve the state’s employment.

One suggestion is to try embracing the post-COVID workforce because since the pandemic the workplace has changed. According to CareerCloud, job candidates want to see the option to work remotely, flexibility, and they also want to see better pay. By adopting some changes and improving the office’s current policies, it would attract more recruits and retain top employees.

Another recommendation is hiring expert freelancers. CareerCloud says that employees with experience in corporate America have decided to break free from the office and work from home as freelancers. By hiring freelancers, your business would have an opportunity to work with an expert that otherwise would not have been available without being paid a full-time salary with benefits.

You can also use your existing social networks to connect with potential employees. On the web or on social media you can build your brand more than it has ever been and share with job seekers any open positions you have. CareerCloud also has a list of some free job posting sites you can research to get your name out there for anyone looking for a job.

The view the study and more ways to improve the job market, click HERE.

