Kansas Court to decide validity of unintentional second-degree murder sentence

FILE
FILE(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 1:38 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Supreme Court will the validity of a sentence for a man convicted of unintentional second-degree murder.

The Kansas Supreme Court says that during its upcoming docket on Dec. 12 - 14, it will hear an appeal in State of Kansas v. Tyler D. Deck, a case that stems from Sedgwick Co.

Court records indicate that Deck has appealed the district court’s summary denial of his motion to correct an illegal sentence. He claimed the court lacked subject matter jurisdiction to sentence him for his conviction of attempted unintentional second-degree murder - as there is no such crime in the State of Kansas.

In the alternative, Deck claimed the court must remand the case with directions for the district court to file a nunc pro tunc order which reflects the correct sentence rendered in open court for his conviction.

Records also showed that the Court of Appeals agreed with the alternative claim but otherwise affirmed the district court’s judgment.

The Court noted that the issue to be on review is whether the district court lacked jurisdiction on Deck’s sentence on count four, which charged attempted unintentional second-degree murder, because the crime does not exist in Kansas.

Deck was convicted of second-degree murder following a 2014 gas station shooting and pursuit with Wichita Police.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aldrick Scott is arrested in Belize on Dec. 6, 2022.
Topeka man arrested in Belize in connection with missing Omaha woman
Topeka High boys basketball coach Geo Lyons said his players were the targets of racially...
Schools continue to deal with incident from Saturday’s Topeka High at Valley Center basketball game
Topeka High boys basketball coach Geo Lyons said his players were the targets of racially...
Coach petitions to remove Valley Center fans following incident tabbed racist
FILE- This June 27, 2016, file photo shows an Olive Garden restaurant, a Darden brand, in...
‘If your dog died ... prove it to us’: Olive Garden manager fired after time-off rant
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders

Latest News

LaShantese Ward
Woman arrested after downtown Topeka stabbing
FILE - Marci Clare prepares to head to Michigan to compete for Ms. Wheelchair America following...
Nominations open for Ms. Wheelchair Kansas, Little Miss contestants
Trevor Sparks, Sergio Perez Martinez
FBI: 2 escape KC-area prison, man who helped held for court appearance
New app
Kansas Chamber launches new app for upcoming legislative session