Kansas Chamber launches new app for upcoming legislative session

FILE
FILE(Pixabay)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 8:24 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Chamber has launched a new app for the upcoming legislative session.

The Kansas Chamber of Commerce says on Wednesday, Dec. 6, just in time for the upcoming legislative session, that it has launched a new legislative app to provide direct access to the latest information about state lawmakers, committees, bills and more.

“Kansans need an on-the-go connection to the Kansas Legislature that is simple to use. Thanks to the support of AT&T, the Kansas Chamber is able to provide a digital tool that will help all Kansans connect with their state and federal elected officials and track state legislation - at no cost,” said Kansas Chamber President and CEO Alan Cobb.

The Kansas Chamber noted that the AT&T-sponsored app is the second edition of the tool. The first app replaced its longstanding tradition of providing pocket-sized legislative booklets printed every two years.

“AT&T is excited to continue its support of the Chamber’s legislative app that gives immediate access to and information on Kansas legislative matters to the public. This app offers Kansans the opportunity for more dialogue with our elected officials and provides better transparency on how our state functions,” said Jim Jamison, President of AT&T Kansas.

The Chamber indicated that the new app also features access to information about the Chamber’s foundation, programs and events.

To download the app, click HERE for Google and HERE for Apple.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aldrick Scott is arrested in Belize on Dec. 6, 2022.
Topeka man arrested in Belize in connection with missing Omaha woman
Topeka High boys basketball coach Geo Lyons said his players were the targets of racially...
Schools continue to deal with incident from Saturday’s Topeka High at Valley Center basketball game
Topeka High boys basketball coach Geo Lyons said his players were the targets of racially...
Coach petitions to remove Valley Center fans following incident tabbed racist
FILE- This June 27, 2016, file photo shows an Olive Garden restaurant, a Darden brand, in...
‘If your dog died ... prove it to us’: Olive Garden manager fired after time-off rant
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders

Latest News

The "Convention of States" organization says that they intend to return to the South Dakota...
"Convention of States" organization ramps up for South Dakota state legislative session
Governor Kristi Noem committed to repealing the state's tax on groceries during her 2022 budget...
Governor Kristi Noem delivers 2022 Budget Address to the South Dakota State Legislature
Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker go head-to head...
K-State poli-sci professor talks possible outcomes of GA runoff election
House leadership election
Kansas House of Representatives appoints leadership for upcoming session