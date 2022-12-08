Kansas Chamber launches new app for upcoming legislative session

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Chamber has launched a new app for the upcoming legislative session.

The Kansas Chamber of Commerce says on Wednesday, Dec. 6, just in time for the upcoming legislative session, that it has launched a new legislative app to provide direct access to the latest information about state lawmakers, committees, bills and more.

“Kansans need an on-the-go connection to the Kansas Legislature that is simple to use. Thanks to the support of AT&T, the Kansas Chamber is able to provide a digital tool that will help all Kansans connect with their state and federal elected officials and track state legislation - at no cost,” said Kansas Chamber President and CEO Alan Cobb.

The Kansas Chamber noted that the AT&T-sponsored app is the second edition of the tool. The first app replaced its longstanding tradition of providing pocket-sized legislative booklets printed every two years.

“AT&T is excited to continue its support of the Chamber’s legislative app that gives immediate access to and information on Kansas legislative matters to the public. This app offers Kansans the opportunity for more dialogue with our elected officials and provides better transparency on how our state functions,” said Jim Jamison, President of AT&T Kansas.

The Chamber indicated that the new app also features access to information about the Chamber’s foundation, programs and events.

To download the app, click HERE for Google and HERE for Apple.

