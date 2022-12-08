K-State to swear in first senior vice president for executive affairs

By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 8:58 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State will swear in its first senior vice president for executive affairs.

Kansas State University says that Marshall Stewart, a national leader in higher education and university stakeholder engagement, has been named its first senior vice president for executive affairs, university engagement and partnerships and chief of staff. He will assume the position on Jan. 23.

K-State said President Richard Linton made Stewart’s appointment after a national search. He currently serves as a chief engagement officer for the University of Missouri System and vice Chancellor for extension and engagement for the University of Missouri - Columbia.

“I am thrilled and honored to welcome Dr. Stewart to the K-State leadership team,” Linton said. “Marshall keenly understands the purpose of the university land-grant mission and values people and partnerships to enhance and maximize impacts. Marshall and his wife, Jan, are a perfect fit for the K-State family.”

In his new role, K-State indicated that Stewart will serve as the president’s lead liaison with university, government and community leadership. He will work to facilitate strategic initiatives and partnerships with university, community, state, national and international impact.

K-State noted that Stewart will lead and direct universitywide engagement to strengthen the institution, increase economic impact and deliver on its promise as a next-generation land-grant university. He will also facilitate the organizational alignment to propel strategic priorities forward through optimal functional coordination and execution.

“I am honored to serve as K-State’s new senior vice president for executive affairs, university engagement and partnerships, and chief of staff to the president,” Stewart said. “K-State fosters incredible opportunities and offers an unmatched value to the state of Kansas, the nation and the world by delivering on its land-grant mission, and I couldn’t be more passionate about the opportunity to also deliver on that promise as a Wildcat. I look forward to contributing to a culture of service, leadership and growth that empowers our workforce and improves the lives of the stakeholders served by Kansas State University.”

K-State said that before he joined the University of Missouri system, Stewart held a variety of leadership roles with North Carolina State University. Prior to that, he served in a variety of roles associated with the National FFA organization after his career as a high school agriculture teacher.

The University noted that Stewart earned his bachelor’s degree in agricultural education, master’s in agricultural education and a doctorate in education with an emphasis on agricultural and extension education - all from North Carolina State University.

