International group awards Visit Topeka for Pride events, Dino Days

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Visit Topeka will be awarded by an international hospitality sales and marketing group for 2022′s Pride events and Dino Days.

Visit Topeka announced on Thursday, Dec. 8, that it will be honored for its travel marketing excellence by the Hospitality Sales and Marketing Association International at its annual Adrian Awards Celebration to be held on Feb. 23 in Los Angeles.

The local organization noted that the Adrian Awards is now in its 66th year and is the largest and most prestigious competition in global travel marketing. For 2022, it said the awards will be presented in advertising, digital, PR/communications and integrated campaign categories, as well as the following “focus” categories:

Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Marketing

Recruitment Marketing

Audience Marketing on New Platforms

Visit Topeka indicated that it will be honored with both silver and bronze Adrian Awards for 2022. The silver award will honor Topeka Dino Days for its Integrated Marketing Campaign and the bronze will honor the Pride Kansas Public Relations Campaign.

The organization said many will remember Topeka Dino Days as an innovative, citywide tourism campaign that many enjoyed throughout the spring. It included attractions at the Great Overland Station, Kansas Children’s Discovery Center, and the Topeka Zoo - as well as a base camp at the visitor’s center in downtown Topeka.

Meanwhile, Visit Topeka said the Pride Kansas PR Campaign involved it working with Pride Kansas to sponsor the first openly gay drag racer to compete in the NHRA Nationals at Heartland Motorsports Park ahead of the first-ever statewide Pride festival held in September.

“I’m incredibly proud of our team and thankful for the community partners — like Pride Kansas, Sprout Creative, Cohort.Digital, Shawnee County Parks & Rec, and our local attractions — that made these campaigns possible,” said Sean Dixon, Visit Topeka president. “Our efforts have made a lasting impact on Topeka, as we work to fulfill our mission of becoming a destination for all.”

The organization indicated that the 2022 Adrian Awards adopted “The Next Great Chapter” as its theme to highlight the industry’s emergence from COVID-19 and encourage contestants to consider the opportunities and challenges ahead.

“The travel industry is thriving once more and poised for new growth,” said Robert A. Gilbert, CHME, CHBA, president and CEO of HSMAI. “The Adrian Awards celebrate the innovation and ingenuity that fuel our success and recognize the hospitality sales, marketing, and revenue optimization leaders whose extraordinary efforts literally ‘open the doors’ to exploration and excitement. They are writing the next great chapter of travel, and HSMAI is proud to honor them.”

Visit Topeka noted that the awards follow an award from the Travel Industry Association of Kansas Marketing Award for Topeka Dino Days.

The organization said local partner Sprout Creative was also recognized for its work on Dino Days with a Platinum MarCom Award and Dixon, in October, was named one of Northstar Meeting Group’s most influential meetings industry professionals in 2022.

