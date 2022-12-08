Geary Co. reduces speed limit on Junction City road

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - The speed limit for one road on the outskirts of Junction City has been reduced by 5 mph.

The Geary County Sheriff’s Office says on Wednesday, Dec. 7, that the Geary Co. Public Works Dept., and the Board of County Commissioners have reduced the speed limit on Ritter Rd.

Officials indicated that the reduction begins at the intersection of K-18 south to Liberty Hall Rd. They said both north and southbound posted speed limits have been reduced from 45 to 40 mph.

If residents have questions about the new speed limit, they should call the Geary Co. Public Works Dept. at 785-238-3612.

