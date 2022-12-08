Garden City man hospitalized when semi rolls in western Kan.

By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 7:14 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GARDEN CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A Garden City man was sent to the hospital after the semi he was driving rolled in western Kansas.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just before 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 7, emergency crews were called to the U.S. Highway 50 and U.S. Highway 83 south junction with reports of a single-vehicle incident.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2015 Kenworth semi-truck driven by Hector Fierro-Acevedo, 37, of Garden City, had been headed west on U.S. 50 when he sped down the westbound off-ramp and flipped over.

KHP indicated that Fierro-Acevedo was sent to St. Catherine’s Hospital in Garden City with suspected minor injuries. It remains unknown if he had been wearing his seatbelt.

The report also noted that the semi-truck was hauling a cattle trailer, however, it remains unknown if any cattle were inside the trailer or if any cattle were injured in the crash.

