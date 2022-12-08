FBI: 2 escape KC-area prison, man who helped held for court appearance

Trevor Sparks, Sergio Perez Martinez
Trevor Sparks, Sergio Perez Martinez(FBI)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 1:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - The Federal Bureau of Investigation has warned that two men escaped from a prison near Kansas City as the man who helped them get away is held for his first court appearance.

The Department of Justice says on Thursday, Dec. 8, that a criminal complaint has been filed in the Western District of Missouri Federal Court which charges two inmates with escaping confinement from the Cass Co. Jail and a third for assisting them.

Court records indicate that Trevor Scott Sparks, 33, of Kansas City, No., and Sergio Perez Martinez, 43, of Panorama City, Cali., were both charged in a 2-count criminal complaint for escaping and aiding or assisting escape. Steven Lydell Williams, Sr., 64, of Kansas City, Mo., was also charged with a single count of aiding or assisting in the escape.

As of 12:55 p.m. on Dec. 8, the Federal Bureau of Investigation said both Sparks and Martinez remain on the run. Meanwhile, Williams Sr. is scheduled to make his first appearance before a federal Magistrate Judge on Thursday afternoon. He will remain in federal custody pending a detention hearing where the U.S. will argue for his continued pretrial detention.

The FBI has described Sparks as a 5-foot-11-inch, 185-pound, 33-year-old man with brown hair and blue eyes. He has multiple tattoos. The pair should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about the two escaped convicts should contact law enforcement immediately at 816-474-TIPS or 1-800-CALL-FBI. Martinez has been described as a 43-year-old Hispanic male who stands at 5-feet-7-inches tall, weighs 130 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. He has a scar on the left side of his face and multiple tattoos. The U.S. Marshals have offered a $5,00 reward for those who provide tips that lead to the arrest of the pair. In order to get this reward, the Marshals must be contacted directly at 816-512-2000.

