Capitol rotunda’s Christmas tree ready for holiday season

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The capitol rotunda is shining merry and bright now that its Christmas tree is ready for the season.

Governor Laura Kelly lit up the state capitol’s Christmas tree Wednesday once the decorating was complete. The Governor gave some brief remarks to the audience and left a message to the public -- asking that we show some kindness to others during the holiday season.

”As we inch towards another legislative session, we all need to keep in mind values like kindness and compassion -- caring for one another, helping those less fortunate, and respecting all people, regardless of background, as we do the work of what’s best for Kansas,” said Kelly.

Later this month, the state capitol will celebrate Hanukkah on December 20th and Kwanzaa on December 27th. More details about the upcoming celebrations have not yet been announced. 13 NEWS will release more about the celebrations once the information is made available.

