Cadaver dogs deployed in search for missing Omaha woman

A volunteer Waterloo firefighter donates his time — and his dog’s nose — to help investigations like the search for Cari Allen.
Joey can detect a body buried three feet under or resting 12 feet up in a tree or attic. She is also trained to find human remains in water.
By Mike McKnight
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 12:04 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The search for Cari Allen has covered many areas in northwest Omaha and Douglas County — from a prairie to the landfill.

And it’s not just law enforcement officers combing through brush and garbage. Another sort of searcher has been leading the way.

Keeping alive hope of finding what happened to the missing woman, cadaver dog Joey sniffed around for the scent of death, but no leads this time.

EXCLUSIVE: Belize man claims he turned in Aldrick Scott to authorities

“She’s trained to only hit on human remains. bones blood tissue,” said Dale Stork, owner of the dog.

To replicate that scent for cadaver dog training, Stork relies on new life.

“That’s just what we call our source. It’s a mixture of placenta and blood,” he said.

Stork started training the German Shepherd as a 10-week-old pup.

“We started on scent, and then it was about two years — every day. And now that she’s 3, we do about two to three times a week,” he said.

Joey can detect a body buried three feet under or resting 12 feet up in a tree or attic. She is also trained to find human remains in water.

Once Joey finds the scent source, she sits on the location.

When Joey finds the source, she gets a reward. But you don’t throw the ball out for her to chase; instead, she wants it right there as a thank you.”

Stork is a retiree and volunteer Waterloo firefighter who donates his time — and Joey’s nose.

“Bring closure to families,” Stork said. “We want to find anybody that might be missing and help law enforcement solve cases.”

Stork and Joey have helped in three searches in the past year leading to one recovery. Sniffing out answers to a deadly mystery is sad, but it’s a life’s work for this search team.

Stock told 6 News that he can’t comment on the current case, but he said Joey is one of two cadaver dogs called on for searches in eastern Nebraska and western Iowa. Another dog named Roxy will be ready to join them in about a year.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

