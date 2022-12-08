Area fire departments say they can use more volunteers

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Area fire departments are looking for a few good men and women who are willing to volunteer their services to help their communities as firefighters and emergency medical technicians.

Jon Taylor, who’s chief of the Eskridge Fire Department in Wabaunsee County, said it’s “getting harder and harder” to find people willing to serve in a volunteer capacity.

Taylor said many people living in Wabaunsee County are working 45 minutes away in Topeka and aren’t available to volunteer.

Individuals also have other commitments -- including kids’ sports -- that prevent them from volunteering on weekends.

Taylor said the Eskridge area has secured first-responder services through an agreement with American Medical Response ambulance, based in Topeka. Eskridge has a station in Eskridge with one emergency medical technician on standby and an ambulance driver from the Eskridge fire department.

Taylor said the Eskridge Fire Department has around 20 volunteers on its roster. He said he’d like to see up to 30 volunteer firefighters, but realizes that may be a tough goal to attain.

Maple Hill Fire Chief Shawn Kilian said he is seeing similar challenges.

“We’re short on volunteers, like many fire departments,” he said.

Other area fire departments are faring better in terms of staffing their volunteer positions.

Soldier Township Fire Chief Doug Schmitt said he has 36 of 37 allotted positions filled at present.

Yet Schmitt said he continues to see a need for more EMTs, noting the Soldier Township Fire Department is assisting individuals with their accreditations by offering an evening class at the station.

Schmitt encourages anyone who is interested in serving as a volunteer firefighter to stop by a station and talk with a chief or to visit with a current firefighter to find out more details on how to serve their community in this capacity.

