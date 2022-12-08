2 Topeka teens identified as victims of fatal 6th St. Bridge crash

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Both victims of the fatal 6th St. Bridge crash have been identified as Topeka teenagers.

The Topeka Police Department says on Thursday afternoon, Dec. 8, that it has identified both victims of the fatal crash off the 6th St. bridge onto I-70.

Michael Tolan Jr., 16, of Topeka, has been identified as the second victim of the crash. Eric Gonzales-Del Real, 18, was previously identified by Topeka Public Schools as the first victim.

The pair died after the car they were in hit a semi-truck and plummeted off the 6th St. bridge onto a closed portion of westbound I-70 on Dec. 4.

Gonzales-Del Real was pronounced dead at the scene while Tolan Jr. was pronounced dead one day later after attempts to save his life were unsuccessful.

It remains unknown which teen was driving the car at the time of the crash.

