Wednesday forecast: Dry today, rain late tonight into tomorrow

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Another dry day ahead with highs around 50° before much needed rain is expected to move in late tonight into tomorrow. As of now rain will be the main precipitation type but north-central KS has the potential for freezing rain and a light glaze of ice.

Taking Action:

There is patchy fog this morning so use caution on the roads. Also have sunglasses handy today as there will be some sun early before clouds increase.

Rain is likely late tonight into tomorrow so be ready for a wet commute. As for north-central KS be ready for the possibility for a few slick spots mainly on bridges and overpasses in case freezing rain does exist but latest indications are for the winter weather to remain just west of the WIBW viewing area.

There is a low chance for rain late Friday night into Saturday morning but for most of the weekend it will remain dry. A higher chance for rain is expected early next week with timing uncertainty so keep checking back for updates.



Normal High: 46/Normal Low: 26 (WIBW)

Today: Areas of fog this morning otherwise some sun in other areas. Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 40s-low 50s. Winds NE around 5 mph.

Tonight: Rain develops after 1am with lows that may occur before midnight in the low 30s in north-central KS and upper 30s-low 40s along south of the turnpike. Temperatures may actually warm by sunrise in the mid 30s to mid 40s from north to south. Winds NE 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Rain likely in the morning with spotty showers continuing in the afternoon. Highs could range anywhere from the upper 30s in north-central KS to upper 40s near I-35. Winds E 5-10 mph.

Other than some leftover showers before 10pm, most of Thursday night will be dry despite keeping the rain chance in the 8 day with some clearing possible overnight and lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

Highs will be back in the mid 40s to low 50s Friday with increasing clouds and a chance for rain late Friday night into Saturday morning. By the afternoon it will be dry which will continue the rest of the weekend.

Rain may move in as early as Monday afternoon however most models do hold off on the rain until Monday night and will continue into Tuesday. There is a chance precipitation lingers Tuesday night into Wednesday however due to low confidence will keep it dry. However IF precipitation does exist it would be snow as colder air moves in. In fact Wednesday through Friday are trending to have highs stuck in the 30s maybe even 20s so prepare for frigid weather for the 2nd half of next work week.

