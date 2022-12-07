Washburn Rural star DeLeye named MaxPreps Player of the Year

Washburn Rural star athlete Brooklyn DeLeye committed to play volleyball at Kentucky. The junior hopes to bring state championships in the next few years with the Junior Blues.(WIBW)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 4:24 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The University of Kentucky commit adds another award to her resume.

After capturing the 6A volleyball title and finishing 45-1 this past year, DeLeye was named MaxPreps Player of the Year.

DeLeye ended her campaign with 457 kills, 324 digs as the Blues dropped only five sets all year, while sweeping every match in their state title run. She finished with 2,090 career kills, which is third-best all-time in Kansas.

DeLeye is also a state champion in basketball after winning the state championship last season.

