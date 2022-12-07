Washburn celebrates fall graduates, spike in graduation rates

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn University is celebrating its fall graduates, as well as a spike in graduation rates.

Washburn University says that it will celebrate fall graduates as well as a spike in graduation rates despite the global COVID-19 pandemic. It said its pandemic-era graduation rate rose 6.3% compared to its 2018 rates - an increase well above the national average for that time frame.

“During the pandemic, Washburn University faculty and staff remained committed to helping students graduate on time, so we are pleased to see our efforts recognized on the national level,” said Dr. Alan Bearman, interim executive director of enrollment management and dean of the Center for Student Success and Retention at Washburn University.

The Chronicle of Higher Education studied U.S. Department of Education data for more than 1,300 public and private 4-year institutions and found that 6-year graduation rates in 2020 and 2021 were 1.26% higher - on average - than they were in 2018 and 2019. It included Washburn in a select group of institutions that were more than five percentage points above the national average.

“Being one of only two Kansas institutions to receive recognition from The Chronicle for growing our retention rates during the pandemic is something that makes every Washburn University employee proud because they all worked so hard to stay focused on student success during the difficulty of the pandemic,” Bearman said.

Washburn noted that fall commencement exercises for graduates are scheduled for Friday, Dec. 16, in Lee Arena n the Petro Allied Health Center at 1898 SW Mulvane St. Graduates of the College of Arts and Sciences will walk at 5 p.m. while all other graduates will be celebrated at 7:30 p.m.

Washburn University Institute of Technology will recognize its fall graduates at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15, in Lee Arena.

