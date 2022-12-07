Topeka man arrested in Belize in connection with missing Omaha woman
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka man wanted in connection with a missing woman from Omaha has been arrested in Belize.
On Wednesday, Dec. 7, authorities say that Aldrick Scott, 47, of Topeka, who was wanted in connection with the disappearance of Cari Allen, 43, of Omaha, Neb., has been arrested in Belize.
Scott was wanted on a Douglas Co., Neb., arrest warrant for kidnapping.
7 NEWS in Belize reports that U.S. fugitive Scott was arrested on Caye Caulker Island. He was picked up and transported by Interpol to the mainland where Embassy officials confirmed he was wanted in connection to the kidnapping. Scott remains detained and is expected to be sent back to the U.S. on the first flight available.
The extradition treaty between the U.S. and Belize was signed on March 30, 2002.
Allen was last seen on Nov. 20 at her Omaha home. It remains unclear where she may be.
Investigators said they have been searching wooded areas and fields near her home along with a landfill.
Topeka Police also helped search Scott’s Topeka home.
13 NEWS asked Nebraska authorities last week about the possibility that Scott had fled the country, however, they declined to comment.
Anyone with information about the case has been urged to contact law enforcement.
A GoFundMe has been created to help fund the search for Allen.
Cari Allen
Topeka Police execute search warrant connected to missing Nebraska woman
Police executed an early-morning search warrant at a home in West Topeka as part of an ongoing investigation based out of Douglas Co., Nebraska.
Aldrick Scott’s former instructor says he thought Scott’s involvement to a missing woman had to be a mistake
Aldrick Scott, 47, is wanted in connection with the disappearance of Cari Allen, 43, she has been missing for over a week.
Douglas County deputies searching landfill potentially connected to missing Omaha woman
New information on the search for a missing Omaha woman.
Shawnee Co. Sheriff releases photos of Nebraska kidnapping suspect
The Shawnee Co. Sheriff has released photos of the man suspected of kidnapping an Omaha woman.
Cari Allen’s college roommate speaks out about disappearance
Dacee McLaren recently reconnected with Cari Allen, she even spoke with her the Saturday she was last seen.
Arrest warrant issued for Topeka man accused of kidnapping Omaha woman
A Topeka man is being sought in connection with a missing Nebraska woman.
GoFundMe created for still missing Cari Allen
A GoFundMe has been created to maintain the affairs of Cari Allen, a missing Omaha mother who is believed to be with Aldrick Scott, the man accused of kidnapping her.
Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.