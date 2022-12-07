Topeka man arrested in Belize in connection with missing Omaha woman

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka man wanted in connection with a missing woman from Omaha has been arrested in Belize.

On Wednesday, Dec. 7, authorities say that Aldrick Scott, 47, of Topeka, who was wanted in connection with the disappearance of Cari Allen, 43, of Omaha, Neb., has been arrested in Belize.

Scott was wanted on a Douglas Co., Neb., arrest warrant for kidnapping.

7 NEWS in Belize reports that U.S. fugitive Scott was arrested on Caye Caulker Island. He was picked up and transported by Interpol to the mainland where Embassy officials confirmed he was wanted in connection to the kidnapping. Scott remains detained and is expected to be sent back to the U.S. on the first flight available.

The extradition treaty between the U.S. and Belize was signed on March 30, 2002.

Allen was last seen on Nov. 20 at her Omaha home. It remains unclear where she may be.

Investigators said they have been searching wooded areas and fields near her home along with a landfill.

Topeka Police also helped search Scott’s Topeka home.

13 NEWS asked Nebraska authorities last week about the possibility that Scott had fled the country, however, they declined to comment.

Anyone with information about the case has been urged to contact law enforcement.

A GoFundMe has been created to help fund the search for Allen.

