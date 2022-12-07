Topeka City Council requests hearing to revoke 45th Street Bar license

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka’s governing body moved to request action on 45th Street Bar.

The Topeka City Council unanimously voted Tuesday to request a hearing be convened by Alcoholic Beverage Control to revoke the bar’s drinking establishment license. ABC would also notify City Manager Stephen Wade of any attempts to renew that license.

45th Street has been the site of several violent incidents in its three years of operations. Police have been called to the location 152 times in that time, including a fatal shooting last month.

