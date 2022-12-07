Topeka church expecting thousands to attend Bethlehem Experience during Christmas season

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Thousands of people are expected to attend a Christmas event at a Topeka church.

For the second year in a row, Fellowship Bible Church at 6800 S.W. 10th Ave. is sponsoring the walk-through Bethlehem Experience.

The event will begin Thursday, Dec. 8, and will continue to Sunday, Dec. 18.

Church officials say up to 6,000 people are expected to attend.

Fellowship Bible Church Pastor Joe Hishmeh said this week that the event is designed to help people become better familiarized with the Christmas story. Some 400 church members have volunteered to take part in the event.

Life-sized sets will include replicas of a Bethlehem home, a marketplace, a carpenter’s shop and the cave where Jesus was born. Additionally, actors portraying various biblical characters will be able to interact with attendees. The marketplace section also will allow attendees to “purchase” a food item such as dates or figs with “money” that they were given upon entering the Bethlehem Experience.

Attendees will gather in groups of up to 20 people and will have a guided tour through a replica of what the Bethlehem village may have looked like at the time of Jesus Christ’s birth.

The church held a similar event a year ago, but on a smaller scale. The first Bethlehem Experience was designed primarily for congregation members and friends.

Hishmeh said this year’s version is bigger and better than the one from a year ago.

Admission to the Bethlehem Experience is $5 for adults. Those planning to attend are asked to go to www.fbc.churchcenter.com/registrations/events/ to reserve times in advance.

A number of time slots already have sold out and Hishmeh said the next few days may present the most opportunities for people wishing to attend.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.