Sharp Honda hands $5K to American Cancer Society

The American Cancer Society received the gift.
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 4:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka’s Sharp Honda presented a generous gift to the American Cancer Scoiety.

The dealership put aside $100 for every car sold during October, raising the $5,000 they handed over Wednesday. ACS says gifts like this make their battle against cancer possible.

“Research, patient support programs, transportation for breast cancer patients, all of that is provided free of charge, and it is because of the wonderful work of organizations like Sharp Honda.”

“Everybody probably knows someone that’s dealt with something like this, and money gets spent in the proper way,” Sharp Honda General Manager Steve Matukewicz said.

Matukewicz says many buyers specifically wait until October to help the cause.

