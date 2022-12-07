Seaman High School host teddy bear toss for Toys for Tots

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -The ball wasn’t the only thing tossed at Tuesday’s Seaman basketball game.

Seaman High School welcomed Toys for Tots to their game against Topeka West. It held a teddy bear toss in hopes to bring a little extra support to local children and families. Seaman National Honor Society President Zach Jowers organized the event.

“I think it just a great fun way to give back to our community,” Jowers said. “I’ve seen it done at hockey games and stuff before back when the road runners and pilots were in town, but I figured why not try something at the high school level. It’d be a great way to get involved in the community and that’s exactly what the National Honor Society wants to do.”

Toys for Tots says they’re supporting 1,400 extra kids this year.

