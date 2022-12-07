RCPD searches for man wanted on burglary, theft warrant

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials in Riley Co. are on the hunt for a man wanted on an active burglary and theft warrant.

The Riley Co. Police Department says on Wednesday afternoon, Dec. 7, that it is in search of Brandon Welty. It said Welty is wanted on an active warrant for residential burglary and three counts of theft.

RCPD noted that the warrant holds a total bond of $25,000. It also said Welty stands at around 5-foot-3 and weighs around 155 pounds.

If anyone has information about Welty’s whereabouts, they should contact RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

