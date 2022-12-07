Officials highlight holiday safety tips as Christmas quickly approaches

BROWN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - As Christmas quickly approaches, officials have highlighted tips to keep residents safe this season.

Brown County Sheriff John Merchant says with Christmas quickly approaching, he would like to take the time to provide residents with some basic holiday safety information including how to stay safe from scams, while at home, while driving and while shopping. He also gave tips on how to ensure elderly residents and pets are safe and how to report suspicious activity.

With the holiday season, Sheriff Merchant said law enforcement inevitably sees a rise in those who try to scam others. In order to make the season more enjoyable, he said he would like to ensure residents keep from falling victim.

Merchant noted that scammers range from individuals who claim to be relatives in desperate need of money, those who claim someone has won a huge amount of money overseas and more. He has asked residents to remember that if it sounds too good to be true, it is most likely a scam. As new scams evolve all the time, he said to never give out personal information.

The Sheriff indicated that there are various types of scams and that personal information should never be given over the phone or the internet. If unsure about an issue that may be a scam, he said to contact local law enforcement immediately. He said if a scammer knows law enforcement is involved, they will usually move on.

Merchant also said if unsure of who they are talking to on the phone, residents should hang up immediately.

As for in the home, the Sheriff said interior lights can make a huge difference when burglars look for a location to break into. A dark home at regular hours usually means that no one is home and sets up a routine for burglars. From here, he said they can figure out what schedules a family has. A good way to alter this is to buy inexpensive timers for lamps that indicate activity in the home and simulates occupancy. He said radios and televisions can also be put on timers.

Merchant said exterior lights themselves also deter burglars and illuminate possible threats. Most potential burglars do not choose a well-lit residence to break into for fear of being caught. He said the best ones are motion or heat-motion detected while dusk to dan “eye” lights and those controlled by a switch in a home work just as well.

The Sheriff also mentioned that home safes are a plus so families can store valuables in them with greater peace of mind. He said alarm systems are also ideal as well as fences or gates and trusted neighbors.

If residents own a vacant home or property, Merchant said they should check on it often or have a trusted friend do so. He said thieves often look for off-the-grid locations to scrap copper wire, metal, antiques or other valuables. He suggested guard dogs, security or trail cameras, fencing the area off and locking a gate and routine visits at different times so a pattern cannot be established.

Merchant also noted that those who have their gifts shipped should be aware of porch pirates and ensure that any large ticket item boxes are broken down before they are thrown away. He also said family vacations should not be mentioned on voicemails or social media accounts until afterward.

The Sheriff mentioned that residents can also engrave their names on valuable items such as TVs and other electronics. He said vehicle VIN numbers, serial numbers, and make and model numbers of all guns and property should be recorded and kept in a safe place as well as photographs.

As for holiday driving, Merchant said residents should check their entire vehicle routinely to ensure everything is in working order. The most neglected part on the vehicle is usually the windshield wipers and wiper fluid. Gas tanks should always be kept at least half full and an emergency kit that includes food and water should be packed.

The Sheriff suggested that drivers alter routes in order to ensure they always take well-traveled roads and with holiday traffic, more drivers are likely to make mistakes, so they should be aware.

For the elderly, Merchant recommended a periodic check-in to ensure they have heat, are eating and drinking as they should and are not in need of medical attention. For pets, he said outdoor provisions should be made during the winter months. He said there should be shelter and plenty of food and fresh-unfrozen water.

Lastly, while holiday shopping, Merchant suggested residents keep their wallets in tight locations, keep purses strapped to their bodies and in front of them and cover passwords if using public ATMs. He said carrying cash isn’t bad but residents should ensure they do not misplace and to always be aware of their surroundings.

