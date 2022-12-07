Multiple individuals / businesses recognized for efforts to keep kids safe

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Members within the public service sector in Shawnee Co. were awarded for their community contributions by Safe Kids Kansas.

Safe Kids Kansas presented its yearly awards to individuals, coalitions, organizations, and businesses who have tried to keep kids safe.

School resource officer Jared Rowley received a service recognition award for his work with Topeka Public Schools at Robinson Middle School. Safe Kids Kansas praised Rowley for his efforts to engage the kids he looks after in athletics and community activities, such as the Bike to School day and the Topeka Community Cycle Project. According to Safe Kids Kansas, Rowley even started a partnership with Washburn University’s football program that gives players a chance to practice on the field, gain exposure to college life and get athletes to connect with students.

Two Kansas organizations received the outstanding coalition organization award, including the Shawnee Co. Health Dept. and the Salina Educational Automotive Museum of America -- also known as The Garage -- for various programs each organization created to keep infants and children safe and healthy.

The Salina Educational Automotive Museum teaches public history and the history and education of safety. Some investments include the Seatbelt Convincer, which demonstrates what a 5-mile-per-hour collision can feel like, driving simulators, and more. The Shawnee Co. Health Dept. was selected for the outstanding coalition award for the many programs the department created, such as the Heartland Healthy Neighborhoods Healthy Babies Committee, which looks after the community’s infant mortality rate.

This year’s Local Coalition of the Year award was presented to Safe Kids Scott County. This coalition began in 2019, and one particular instance when the county tried to keep kids safe is when the Scott Co. Fire department installed smoke detectors, provided by Safe Kids, in community homes, and the fire department educated the kids on fire safety.

The Wichita Fire Department and the Kansas Traffic Safety Resource Office S.A.F.E. Team were recognized for their community efforts with the Outstanding Partnership for Child Safety award.

According to Safe Kids, the Wichita Fire department has been a part of the OPEN streets ICT event for two years, and just last year, 93 bike helmets were provided to kids across the Wichita area in order to reduce traumatic brain injuries. 132 bike helmets were provided to local kids this year. As for the Kansas Traffic Safety Resource Office S.A.F.E. Team, the program was created to promote traffic and driving safety with education, enforcement, and often rewards, according to Safe Kids Kansas.

This year, Safe Kids Kansas director Cherie Sage received the Dr. Dennis Cooley award of excellence for her service, which is considered the highest honor one can receive from the organization’s annual awards. Sage has been a staff member of Safe Kids Kansas for 20 years, until 2009 when she became the state director.

“Cherie inspires others to get involved and connect with the work as she readily shares her heart, passion, and drive to protect our Kansas kids,” Daina Zolck, the Director of Injury and Violence Prevention at the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, said. “She works with intense commitment and continually thinks of ways to make the coalition stronger. Her vision will assure Safe Kids Kansas will continue to work to keep all kids safe from preventable injuries.”

