Michelle Hoferer selected to Topeka 9th District council seat

Michelle Hoferer
Michelle Hoferer(WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 8:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Michelle Hoferer will represent Topeka’s 9th district.

The Topeka City Council interviewed each of the five applicants looking to take the seat at Tuesday’s meeting. They then voted, with a split decision between three candidates prompting a second vote in which Hoferer won.

Hoferer replaces Mike Lesser, who retired in November.

