Michelle Hoferer selected to Topeka 9th District council seat

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Michelle Hoferer will represent Topeka’s 9th district.

The Topeka City Council interviewed each of the five applicants looking to take the seat at Tuesday’s meeting. They then voted, with a split decision between three candidates prompting a second vote in which Hoferer won.

Hoferer replaces Mike Lesser, who retired in November.

