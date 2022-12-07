Michelle Hoferer selected to Topeka 9th District council seat
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 8:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Michelle Hoferer will represent Topeka’s 9th district.
The Topeka City Council interviewed each of the five applicants looking to take the seat at Tuesday’s meeting. They then voted, with a split decision between three candidates prompting a second vote in which Hoferer won.
Hoferer replaces Mike Lesser, who retired in November.
