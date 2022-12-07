Meriden organization invites you to a Very Woolly Christmas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An organization helping people of differing abilities live their best lives invites you to their Christmas celebration.

Woolly Farms is an organization that provides adults of diverse needs and abilities opportunities for community involvement, employment and social interaction.

Chrissy Farrant and Kysa Farrant with Woolly Farms Foundation visited Eye on NE Kansas to share details about A Very Woolly Christmas. The holiday vendor and craft show is 3 to 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9 at Mammoth Sports Academy, 3922 74th St. in Meriden.

The free family event includes vendor shopping, inflatable playgrounds, silent auction, chili/soup supper, and photos with Santa. Among items for sale includes some made by Woolly Farms members.

