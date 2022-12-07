Meriden organization invites you to a Very Woolly Christmas

A Very Woolly Christmas, a holiday vendor & craft show, is 3 to 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, at Mammoth Sports Academy, 3922 74th St. in Meriden.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 5:02 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An organization helping people of differing abilities live their best lives invites you to their Christmas celebration.

Woolly Farms is an organization that provides adults of diverse needs and abilities opportunities for community involvement, employment and social interaction.

Chrissy Farrant and Kysa Farrant with Woolly Farms Foundation visited Eye on NE Kansas to share details about A Very Woolly Christmas. The holiday vendor and craft show is 3 to 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9 at Mammoth Sports Academy, 3922 74th St. in Meriden.

The free family event includes vendor shopping, inflatable playgrounds, silent auction, chili/soup supper, and photos with Santa. Among items for sale includes some made by Woolly Farms members.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka High boys basketball coach Geo Lyons said his players were the targets of racially...
Schools continue to deal with incident from Saturday’s Topeka High at Valley Center basketball game
Aldrick Scott is arrested in Belize on Dec. 6, 2022.
Topeka man arrested in Belize in connection with missing Omaha woman
Sixth St. bridge crash
Topeka teen identified as one killed in fatal 6th St. bridge collision
Rob Peppers
With thanks for friendship and support, Rob Peppers signs off from 35 years at WIBW-TV
FILE- This June 27, 2016, file photo shows an Olive Garden restaurant, a Darden brand, in...
‘If your dog died ... prove it to us’: Olive Garden manager fired after time-off rant

Latest News

First Lutheran Church holds its living nativity Sunday, Dec. 11.
First Lutheran Church in Topeka hosting annual living nativity
First Lutheran Church holds its living nativity Sunday, Dec. 11.
First Lutheran Church in Topeka hosting annual living nativity
KHI hosts panel to discuss growing mental health needs across Kansas
KHI hosts panel to discuss growing mental health needs across Kansas
KHI hosts panel to discuss growing mental health needs across Kansas
Kansas Health Institute Learning Center