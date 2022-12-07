Lawrence Police search for information in armed robbery

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Lawrence Police are searching for information in a recent armed robbery.

Around 6:40 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 5, the Lawrence Police Department says officials were called to a business in the 900 block of SW 23rd St. - near the intersection of 23rd and Alabama St. - with reports of an armed robbery.

When officials arrived, they said a store clerk told them a man had come into the business, flashed his gun and demanded property. The man then ran from the store and headed west before officers arrived.

LPD has asked anyone who may have been in the area and seen the crime to report it to officials immediately at 785-832-7509.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.