Lawrence Police search for information in armed robbery

FILE
FILE(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 9:28 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Lawrence Police are searching for information in a recent armed robbery.

Around 6:40 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 5, the Lawrence Police Department says officials were called to a business in the 900 block of SW 23rd St. - near the intersection of 23rd and Alabama St. - with reports of an armed robbery.

When officials arrived, they said a store clerk told them a man had come into the business, flashed his gun and demanded property. The man then ran from the store and headed west before officers arrived.

LPD has asked anyone who may have been in the area and seen the crime to report it to officials immediately at 785-832-7509.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka High boys basketball coach Geo Lyons said his players were the targets of racially...
Schools continue to deal with incident from Saturday’s Topeka High at Valley Center basketball game
Sixth St. bridge crash
Topeka teen identified as one killed in fatal 6th St. bridge collision
Rob Peppers
With thanks for friendship and support, Rob Peppers signs off from 35 years at WIBW-TV
The Topeka Police Department responds to a shooting November 4 at 45th Street bar.
Topeka City Council requests hearing to revoke 45th Street Bar license
Valley Center High School
Valley Center school district cancels classes due to threats following incident at basketball game

Latest News

FILE - Matthew Slusser
Kansas High Court to hear meth distribution conviction appeal from Shawnee Co.
Aldrick Scott
Topeka man arrested in Belize in connection with missing Omaha woman
FILE
Clay County Health Dept. warns of national flu increase, pediatric deaths
FILE
One person hospitalized after possible entrapment at Thermal Ceramics