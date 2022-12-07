Kansas State moves to 8-1 with win over Abilene Christian

Kansas State guard Tykei Greene (4) shoots during the second half of an NCAA college basketball...
Kansas State guard Tykei Greene (4) shoots during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Abilene Christian Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, in Manhattan, Kan. Kansas State won 81-64. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 10:42 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Another win in the books for Kansas State after topping Abilene Christian, 81-64.

The Wildcats led 36-35 at the half, but turned it up after the break outscoring Abilene Christian by 16.

David N’Guessan had a game-high 23 points while three other Wildcats had double figures, one of those Markquis Nowell who recorded a double-double 15 points and 12 assists.

K-State will have a couple of days off before returning home again against Incarnate Wood Sunday at two p.m.

