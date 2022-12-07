Kansas State moves to 8-1 with win over Abilene Christian

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Another win in the books for Kansas State after topping Abilene Christian, 81-64.

The Wildcats led 36-35 at the half, but turned it up after the break outscoring Abilene Christian by 16.

David N’Guessan had a game-high 23 points while three other Wildcats had double figures, one of those Markquis Nowell who recorded a double-double 15 points and 12 assists.

K-State will have a couple of days off before returning home again against Incarnate Wood Sunday at two p.m.

