Kansas to receive $9.9 million slice of $438.5 million JUUL settlement

FILE - Juul products are displayed at a smoke shop in New York, on Dec. 20, 2018. Embattled vaping company Juul Labs announced layoffs Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, as the company tries to weather growing setbacks to its electronic cigarette business, including lawsuits, government bans and increasing competition.(AP)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 12:15 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas will receive a $9.9 million slice of the $438.5 million settlement with JUUL Labs.

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says on Wednesday, Dec. 7, that the State has finalized its settlement with JUUL Labs, which has resulted in a $9.9 million award for Kansas and resolves a 2-year investigation into the e-cigarette manufacturer’s marketing and sales practices.

AG Schmidt noted that the settlement forces JUUL to comply with strict injunctive terms that limit its marketing and sales practices. Kansas will get a $9.9 million slice of the $438.5 million settlement between the company and 32 states and Puerto Rico. The money will be paid out over the next six to 10 years. This agreement was first announced in principle in September.

Schmidt said the multistate investigation found that JUUL had become a dominant player in the vaping market by willfully engaging in advertising campaigns that appealed to youth - even though the e-cigarettes are both illegal for them to purchase and unhealthy to use. It also found that the company relentlessly marketed to underage users with launch parties, advertisements using youth and trendy-looking models, social media posts and free samples.

The AG indicated that JUUL marketed a technology-focused, sleek design that could easily be hidden and sold its product in flavors known to be attractive to underage users. He said the company also manipulated the chemical composition of its product to make the vapor less harsh on the throats of young and inexperienced users.

In order to preserve its young customer base, Schmidt noted that JUUL relied on age verification techniques that it knew were not effective.

Schmidt said the investigation further found that JUUL’s original packaging had not clearly disclosed that it contained nicotine and implied it contained a lower concentration than it actually did. Consumers were also misled to believe that one pod was the equivalent of one pack of cigarettes. JUUL had also claimed it was a smoking cessation device with no FDA approval.

As part of the settlement, the AG indicated that JUUL has agreed to not use specific marketing practices that target youth as well as establish stricter age verification controls on websites, direct-to-consumer advertising and free samples. It also includes sales and distribution restrictions, including where the product can be displayed and accessed in stores, online sales limits, retail sales limits, age verification on all sales and retail compliance check protocol.

To read a copy of the consent judgment approved by Shawnee Co. District Judge Thomas G. Luedke, click HERE.

