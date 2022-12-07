Kansas High Court to hear meth distribution conviction appeal from Shawnee Co.

FILE - Matthew Slusser
FILE - Matthew Slusser(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 9:13 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Supreme Court will hear the case of a methamphetamine distribution conviction appeal that stems from Shawnee Co.

The Kansas Supreme Court says on its Dec. 12 - 14 docket, it will hear an appeal from Shawnee Co. in the case of State of Kansas v. Matthew Paul Slusser.

Court records indicate that a jury convicted Slusser of possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute and various other crimes. On appeal, he has challenged the distribution conviction based on a jury instruction about the amount of drugs.

The Court noted that Slusser has also taken issue with the prosecutor’s argument to jurors about an interference of intent that could be drawn from the quantity of meth in his possession.

Court records said the Court of Appeals found Sullser’s claim to be - at best - invited or harmless. It also found that his claim of the statute which creates a presumption of intent to be irrelevant as the jurors were never informed of the statutory presumption.

The Court of Appeals affirmed Slusser’s convictions and resulting sentence.

The Court said issues to be on review include whether the Court of Appeals made a mistake in holding that it was invited or harmless that the jury instruction did not accurately reflect the statute and whether or not the prosecutor committed prejudicial error in his closing argument.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka High boys basketball coach Geo Lyons said his players were the targets of racially...
Schools continue to deal with incident from Saturday’s Topeka High at Valley Center basketball game
Sixth St. bridge crash
Topeka teen identified as one killed in fatal 6th St. bridge collision
Rob Peppers
With thanks for friendship and support, Rob Peppers signs off from 35 years at WIBW-TV
The Topeka Police Department responds to a shooting November 4 at 45th Street bar.
Topeka City Council requests hearing to revoke 45th Street Bar license
Valley Center High School
Valley Center school district cancels classes due to threats following incident at basketball game

Latest News

FILE
Lawrence Police search for information in armed robbery
Aldrick Scott
Topeka man arrested in Belize in connection with missing Omaha woman
FILE
Clay County Health Dept. warns of national flu increase, pediatric deaths
FILE
One person hospitalized after possible entrapment at Thermal Ceramics