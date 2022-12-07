Kansas High Court to hear meth distribution conviction appeal from Shawnee Co.

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Supreme Court will hear the case of a methamphetamine distribution conviction appeal that stems from Shawnee Co.

The Kansas Supreme Court says on its Dec. 12 - 14 docket, it will hear an appeal from Shawnee Co. in the case of State of Kansas v. Matthew Paul Slusser.

Court records indicate that a jury convicted Slusser of possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute and various other crimes. On appeal, he has challenged the distribution conviction based on a jury instruction about the amount of drugs.

The Court noted that Slusser has also taken issue with the prosecutor’s argument to jurors about an interference of intent that could be drawn from the quantity of meth in his possession.

Court records said the Court of Appeals found Sullser’s claim to be - at best - invited or harmless. It also found that his claim of the statute which creates a presumption of intent to be irrelevant as the jurors were never informed of the statutory presumption.

The Court of Appeals affirmed Slusser’s convictions and resulting sentence.

The Court said issues to be on review include whether the Court of Appeals made a mistake in holding that it was invited or harmless that the jury instruction did not accurately reflect the statute and whether or not the prosecutor committed prejudicial error in his closing argument.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.