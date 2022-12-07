Kansas City area to welcome new $400 million sports complex

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (WIBW) - Overland Park will welcome a new $400 million sports complex that will be the home of one of the area’s only regulation-sized skating rinks.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced on Wednesday, Dec. 7, that ground has been broken for a new, 420,000-square-foot multi-sport complex at the Bluhawk development in Overland Park. She said the facility is part of a more than $400 million, 277-acre, mixed-use project funded in part by STAR Bonds.

“My administration is committed to making Kansas a place where people want to live, work, and start a business,” Kelly said. “The Bluhawk development project will greatly enhance the quality of life in Overland Park and the surrounding communities and will attract visitors, recreation-seekers, and sports enthusiasts from across the region to Kansas.”

Gov. Kelly said the Bluhawk Sports Facility will be built in two phases and will include a neighborhood shopping center, restaurants and retail outlets. The multi-sport complex will create a $3.8 million economic impact for Overland Park during its first year open. In addition to private funding, she said Overland Park has been authorized to use up to $46.5 million in STAR Bond funds for the first phase.

“Bluhawk will be a premier attraction for Overland Park and our state,” Lieutenant Governor and Commerce Secretary David Toland said. “This is a powerful example of how STAR Bonds are used to develop attractions that bring new visitors to Kansas and enhance the quality of life for residents.”

Kelly noted that the Bluhawk sports facility will be a premier complex in Kansas City and other regional sports hubs. She said the first phase will include four basketball courts, eight volleyball courts, eight pickleball courts, an indoor turf fields for soccer, futsal, baseball, football, rugby, lacrosse and indoor baseball training areas.

The Governor indicated that Bluhawk will also be the home of youth and adult amateur hockey leagues and public skating. It will offer one of the area’s only regulation-size ice rinks.

“Overland Park has a rich history of providing a high quality of life for its residents and being a destination for sports tourism,” Overland Park Mayor Curt Skoog said. “The state-of-the-art Bluhawk multi-sport complex will be yet another fabulous amenity and will provide more reasons for families to visit Overland Park and the State of Kansas. I look forward to kicking off this part of the project and attending the ribbon-cutting with my own family.”

Kelly said the complex will offer individual and team training for novice and professional athletes. She said it will offer a variety of programs including fitness classes, wellness activities, sports medicine, massage, functional training, nutrition and physical therapy. The venue will also provide two on-site food and beverage offerings, family entertainment amenities and e-sports.

“The Bluhawk development is on the leading edge of youth and amateur competitive and recreational sports in Kansas City and across the country,” Kent Price, President of the Price Brothers, said. “Not only will we create meaningful economic impact through sports tournaments and large events, but we will also offer programs to enhance the health, wellness, and recreation opportunities of local athletes, children, and families.”

The Governor noted that with a 3,500-seat court component, the 250,000-square-foot first phase will host student and family-oriented events like graduations, state athletic competitions and expos. The venue will also connect the community by serving schools, colleges, sporting associations and businesses.

