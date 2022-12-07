Julian the therapy dog joins Stormont Vail

By Katie Maher
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 4:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Julian is one of the newest therapy dogs to roam the halls of Stormont Vail, and spark some joy in the patients there.

“Just seeing the big huge smiles, and greeting people, and they’re so excited to see the dog and he just loves to meet people,” said Julian’s trainer and Stormont Vail nurse Michelle Zeller. “He enjoys everybody petting him, paying attention to him.”

There are around 15 other dogs at the hospital just like Julian. Stormont Vail tries to coordinate their schedules so there’s almost always a good boy or girl around for their patients.

“I have actually seen my coworkers and providers get down on the floor and sit and pet him, and they tell me that just those few minutes spent with him are so stress relieving and just calming, and really makes their day,” added Zeller.

Even if Julian can’t interact directly with patients, he gets a little innovative to get his job done.

“A lot of the kids on the pediatric floor where we went, were confined to their room for droplet isolation. So we stood in the hallway and did tricks. He sits, he lays down, he high fives, shakes, rolls over,” Zeller said.

Even though Julian hasn’t been there long, it was clear right away how rewarding this would be for everyone involved.

“We visited one little boy, he was about 15 months old and very sick. And when he saw the dog he just lit up, a huge grin on his face. It just made it all worthwhile,” said Zeller.

The program is always looking for more therapy dogs to spread smiles to those who may need them the most. Meet the entire Paw Squad here.

