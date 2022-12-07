Harvesters to host December food distribution

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Harvesters will host its December food distribution.

Harvesters Community Food Network says it will hold its next food distribution on Tuesday, Dec. 13. It said it will aim to start by 9 or 9:30 a.m.

On the second Tuesday of each month, Harvesters hosts a mobile food distribution for those in need of food assistance. The event is held at the east parking lot at the Stormont Vail Events Center at 1 Expocentre Dr., in Topeka. That is just south of 17th and Topeka Blvd.

Harvesters noted that no identification or proof of eligibility is required, however, zip code and the number of people in the family will be asked for. The event is free of charge.

Harvesters indicated that the event is sponsored by Topeka Turnaround, Inc., in cooperation with Topeka Bible Church.

The organization warned those who wish to collect food that they should get there as early as possible to get in line. The event will end when all the food is distributed, which is usually around 11 or 11:30 a.m.

