First Lutheran Church in Topeka hosting annual living nativity

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - First Lutheran Church in Topeka is bringing the Christmas story to life. Their living nativity is Sunday evening, Dec. 11.

Pastor Bob Dealey and church member John Hanna visited Eye on NE Kansas to share what is involved with their annual tradition. It features some 200 performers and volunteers, plus live animals.

The living nativity takes place drive-through style from 5 to 7 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 11 in the First Lutheran Church south parking lot, 1234 SW Fairlawn.

It’s suggested people enter from the south by driving north on Fairlawn from Huntoon. Volunteers will direct traffic. The display is narrated via an MP3 which people received when they enter and return when they leave.

