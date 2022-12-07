Father charged with murder in 11-month-old child’s death, deputies say

Dylan McKay Oneal, 29, was arrested and charged with capital murder in the death of his...
Dylan McKay Oneal, 29, was arrested and charged with capital murder in the death of his 11-month-old child, officials said.(Midland County Sheriff's Office)
By Micah Allen and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 12:03 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KOSA/Gray News) – A father in Texas has been charged with capital murder for the death of his 11-month-old child, officials said.

Dylan McKay Oneal, 29, was arrested Tuesday and booked into the Midland County Jail. He is being held without bond, jail records show.

Deputies with the Midland County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation began Monday evening when they were called to Midland Memorial Hospital in reference to an unresponsive child.

When deputies arrived at the hospital, they were told the 11-month-old had died.

Investigators determined the baby had been in the custody of the biological father, identified as Oneal. Officials said Oneal also had two other children in his custody at the time of the baby’s death.

In addition to Dylan Oneal, two other men were also arrested for hindering apprehension which...
In addition to Dylan Oneal, two other men were also arrested for hindering apprehension which was related to this crime, authorities said. Those two individuals were identified as Paul Anthony Hernandez, 55, and Zachery Tyler Oneal, 25.(Midland County Sheriff's Office)

Oneal and the other two children were found in Midland County, where Oneal was taken into custody.

Officials didn’t say what evidence led to Oneal’s murder charge or provide any details on how the 11-month-old died, as the investigation is ongoing.

In addition, two other men were also arrested for hindering apprehension related to this crime, the sheriff’s office said. Those men were identified as Paul Anthony Hernandez, 55, and Zachery Tyler Oneal, 25.

Copyright 2022 KOSA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka High boys basketball coach Geo Lyons said his players were the targets of racially...
Schools continue to deal with incident from Saturday’s Topeka High at Valley Center basketball game
Sixth St. bridge crash
Topeka teen identified as one killed in fatal 6th St. bridge collision
Rob Peppers
With thanks for friendship and support, Rob Peppers signs off from 35 years at WIBW-TV
Aldrick Scott is arrested in Belize on Dec. 6, 2022.
Topeka man arrested in Belize in connection with missing Omaha woman
The Topeka Police Department responds to a shooting November 4 at 45th Street bar.
Topeka City Council requests hearing to revoke 45th Street Bar license

Latest News

FILE
Washburn celebrates fall graduates, spike in graduation rates
Thermal Ceramics
One person hospitalized after possible entrapment at Thermal Ceramics
Topeka High School
Coach petitions to remove Valley Center fans following incident tabbed racist
FILE - Doug Emhoff, the husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, speaks during a reception to...
Emhoff: ‘Epidemic of hate’ exists in US, mustn’t be normalized
Aldrick Scott
Topeka man arrested in Belize in connection with missing Omaha woman