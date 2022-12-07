Emergency crews again called to Thermal Ceramics, this time for trapped person

FILE
FILE(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 7, 2022
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emergency crews have been called to Thermal Ceramics for the second time in two weeks, this time with reports of a person trapped.

KVOE reports that just before 6 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 7, emergency crews were called to Thermal Ceramics at 221 Weaver St. with reports of a person trapped.

Firefighters have arrived on the scene, however, no updates are yet available.

Thermal Ceramics was also the site of a recent fire and possible explosion which injured one employee on Nov. 29. The cause of this incident remains under investigation as well.

The business was also the site of several small fires - one on July 15 and another on Oct. 4.

