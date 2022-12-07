Crews responding to injury crash Wednesday afternoon north of Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emergency crews were responding to a report of a two-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon just north of Topeka.

The collision was reported around 3:35 p.m. near N.W. 62nd and Elmont Road.

At least one person was reported to have critical injuries in the crash.

Two other people were reported to have injuries that were considered to be minor in nature.

Officials at the scene report N.W. 62nd Street is completely blocked by the vehicles that were involved in the crash. Nobody was seriously injured as a result.

