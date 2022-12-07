Clay County Health Dept. warns of national flu increase, pediatric deaths

By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 8:01 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CLAY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The Clay County Health Department has warned of a nationwide increase in the flu this season with more than 10 pediatric deaths reported.

The Clay County Health Department says that on Tuesday, Dec. 6, seasonal influenza activity had been recorded at high volumes and continues to increase nationwide.

Of the influenza A viruses detected and subtypes this season, CCHD indicated that 79% of those who have caught the flu have caught the H3N2 variation while 21% have contracted the H1N1.

CCHD noted that two influenza-associated pediatric deaths have been reported in the nation this week. This brings the total up to 14 pediatric flu deaths this season.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has estimated that - so far this season - there have been at least 8.7 million illnesses, 78,000 hospitalizations and 4,500 deaths from the flu.

