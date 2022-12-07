Cities in Kansas ranked among most fun in the nation

By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 7:19 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A recent report has ranked three cities in Kansas among the most fun in the nation.

With the average American spending more than $3,500 on entertainment each year, personal-finance website WalletHub.com says that on Wednesday, Dec. 7, it released its report on 2022′s Most Fun Cities in America.

To help residents see which cities have the greatest number and variety of activities, WalletHub said it compared more than 180 cities in the U.S. across 65 key metrics. Data sets ranged from fitness clubs per capita to movie costs to average open hours of breweries.

Source: WalletHub

Kansas City came in at 46th overall with a total score of 39.02. It ranked 68th for entertainment and recreation, 36th for nightlife and parties and 59th for cost.

Meanwhile, Wichita ranked 77th overall with a total score of 33.98, a rank of 124 for entertainment and recreation, a rank of 76 for nightlife and parties and a rank of 8 for cost.

Lastly, back toward the KC Metro area, Overland Park ranked 93rd overall with a total score of 32.19. The suburb ranked 127th for entertainment and recreation, 137th for nightlife and parties and 21st for cost.

The report also found that the most fun cities in America include:

  1. Las Vegas, Nev.
  2. Orlando, Fla.
  3. Miami, Fla.
  4. Atlanta, Ga.
  5. New Orleans, La.

The report found the least fun cities include:

  1. Pearl City, Hi.
  2. South Burlington, Vt.
  3. Oxnard, Cali.
  4. Moreno Valley, Cali.
  5. Santa Rosa, Cali.

For more information about the report or to see where other cities fall, click HERE.

