Californian who allegedly stole vehicle in Colorado found under Solomon bridge

SOLOMON, Kan. (WIBW) - A man from California who allegedly stole a vehicle in Colorado was found hiding under a bridge in Solomon, Kansas.

The Dickinson Co. Sheriff’s Office says that just after 12:30 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 5, the Salina Police Department notified it that a stolen black Mercedes GL Coupe had been headed east on I-70 at around 150 mph.

Officials noted that the $70,800 vehicle had been reported stolen after it was fraudulently purchased by a suspect with a false identity in Colorado. The suspect was eventually identified as Matthew Walden Olson, 43, of San Francisco.

Deputies said they quickly found the vehicle in the area of W. 7th St., and Maple St. in Solomon, however, it was unoccupied. They said they were able to gather a description of Olson and deployed a drone and K-9 unit.

Officials indicated that the K-9 quickly found the suspect hiding under a bridge near W. 5th and Maple St. He was apprehended and again attempted to provide a false name to deputies.

Once Olson was positively identified, he was booked into the Dickinson Co. Jail on the theft of a vehicle, interference with law enforcement, identity theft and possession of drugs.

