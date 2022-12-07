Area businesses gather to network at GTP’s last 2022 Power Breakfast

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Local businesses and community members gathered to network and talk business at the Greater Topeka Partnership’s last power breakfast of 2022.

This morning, GTP members enjoyed the musical stylings of the Topeka West singers at BT&Co. while networking with other local businesses. After that, attendees talked shop, promoted their local business, and built connections with other significant members that could hopefully grow to more partnerships.

One company that was creating business connections Wednesday was an accounting company called BT&Co., and Matt Deutsch, the company director, said that such an event is a useful way to meet other companies and build relationships.

“It’s just meeting other people who have common goals,” said Deutsch. “They want to be good, solid business owners here for the community and really build the community up. So, it’s great to meet like-minded people who love Topeka.”

To have some holiday fun, attendees also got to partake in a contest. BT&Co. employees partnered in groups to decorate sections of the office for the holidays, and then, everyone at the Power Breakfast got to vote for which area had the best holiday decoration display.

