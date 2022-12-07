After Kansas State’s big 12 win, Merchandise arrived at a local retail store

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas State University Wildcats have won the Big 12 Championship, and now it is time to grab all the K-State merchandise.

13 NEWS stopped by the Rally House on Tuesday to check out the products available for K-State fans to pick up following KSU’s win against TCU on Saturday, Dec. 3. While the championship win is amazing for the college, the big win is also great for the retail stores, like the Rally House, who have seen a monumental influx of customers picking up championship swag.

“You know, it’s a big deal, especially, coming in and beating TCU... It was a big game, and I think it helps us as well because we have so many fans coming in, you know, it makes us pretty busy and it’s perfect for the holiday season too,” said Tara, a manager in training at the Rally House. “It’s a good gift for everybody around you. It’s been pretty busy and I love seeing everybody come in and super happy.”

According to Tara, the store just received its supply Saturday, and they have t-shirts, crew neck shirts, black and purple, long sleeves, hoodies, and different variations of the championship logo.

They have not yet received any K-State Sugar Bowl or KU liberty bowl items -- those will be coming in soon.

If you want to pick up some Big 12 Championship merch, the Rally House is located at 5918 SW 21st St.

